Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.71

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.71 and last traded at $90.75, with a volume of 672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Toro alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.