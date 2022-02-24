Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

