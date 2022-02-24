Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,590 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,494,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after buying an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 477,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

