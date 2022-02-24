Toroso Investments LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

