Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE:BK opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

