Toroso Investments LLC Invests $336,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 27.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $392.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.15 and a 200-day moving average of $470.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.