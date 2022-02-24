TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $214.84 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $214.75 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

