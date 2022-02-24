TownSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,526 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,925. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Porch Group stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

