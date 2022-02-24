TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $148,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BITF opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $604.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.36.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.