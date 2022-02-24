Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
TSQ opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
