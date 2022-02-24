Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

