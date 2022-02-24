TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TPIC traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 1,501,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,962. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
