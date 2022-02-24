Traders Buy Large Volume of Ping Identity Put Options (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

PING opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

