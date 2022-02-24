Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $199.60

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.60 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 209.40 ($2.85), with a volume of 124698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.60 ($2.82).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.98) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.35) to GBX 241 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.33 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £933.48 million and a P/E ratio of -15.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.76.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

