Tranchess Market Cap Reaches $52.66 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $52.66 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,043,575 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

