TransferCoin (TX) Trading 30.3% Lower This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $7.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars.

