TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,094. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.