TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.