TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

TA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 2,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

