Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

