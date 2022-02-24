Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.79. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 825 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

