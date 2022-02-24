Trevali Mining (TV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

TV opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

