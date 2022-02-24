Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

SPOT traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.90. 5,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $339.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

