Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $280.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.