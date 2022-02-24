Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.20. 11,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

