Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 50,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,967. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

