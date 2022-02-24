Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,695 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of J & J Snack Foods worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,389. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

