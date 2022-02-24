Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.42. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

