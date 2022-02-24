Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 15,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,762. The company has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.