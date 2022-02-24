Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will post $416.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.68 million and the lowest is $399.87 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $466.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

TGI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.