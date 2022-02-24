Truist Financial Boosts Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $55.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $11,897,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.