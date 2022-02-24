Truist Financial Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.