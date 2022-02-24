Truist Financial Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $149.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.89.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

