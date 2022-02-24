TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.30

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.30 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.