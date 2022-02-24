Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $555,000 Investment in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $3,395,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $4,108,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $6,937,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

MBAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.