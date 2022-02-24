Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $555,000 Investment in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $3,395,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $4,108,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $6,937,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MBAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
