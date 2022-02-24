Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TUP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 13,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,946. The company has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.72.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

