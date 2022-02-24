TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.71

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 73443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $179,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

