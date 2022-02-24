Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HUYA by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HUYA by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 335,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

