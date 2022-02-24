Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 100,161 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 287,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

