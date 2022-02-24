Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 133,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1,847.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

