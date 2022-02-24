Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 151,700 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 151,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

