Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 24,100 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.46.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

