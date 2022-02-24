Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 69,280 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,280 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

