Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 961,700 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Carrier Global by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 282,683 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,449,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.