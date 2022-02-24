Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 24,592 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,885,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.49 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

