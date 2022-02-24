Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in FirstService by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in FirstService by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 171,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $137.91 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.