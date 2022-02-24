Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Immunovant by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

