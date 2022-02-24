Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

