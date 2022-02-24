Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) by 899.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

