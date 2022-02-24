Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

In other Senseonics news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock worth $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.