Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 205,450 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

